In Haryana's Palwal, in-Laws Murder Woman By Hanging Her For Not Fulfilling Dowry Demand

A married woman was murdered by her in-laws in Haryana’s Palwal district for not fulfilling their demand of dowry. The Chandhat police station has registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the deceased’s father. The family members reached the spot after receiving the information and found their daughter dead on the bed with various injury marks on her body. The police reached the spot as soon as they were made aware of the incident. They sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

The Police Investigation Officer ASI Ravi said, “We have registered a case of dowry murder against the accused on the basis of the complaint of the victim. The accused are absconding since the incident but our team will arrest them soon.”

According to the reports, the Sector 17 Faridabad resident, Bunty, married his only daughter Payal with Ravi of Sihol village in Haryana on February 17, 2021. On October 4, the couple had a fight as husband Ravi was demanding Rs 2 lakh from Payal. He beat her for not fulfilling his demand had hanged her to death with the help of his brother Tony, his wife Poonam and mother Bijendri. The four fled the spot after committing the crime.

Payal’s father Bunty said, “I had spent a good amount of money in the marriage and had given the dowry as much as possible along with the lakhs in cash, but Payal’s in-laws were never satisfied with the dowry. With every passing day, they started harassing my daughter and made various demands of dowry.”

The police have started the investigation into the matter.

