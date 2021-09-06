In Haryana’s Panipat, Man Kills His Mother Over Land Dispute

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man has allegedly killed his mother over a land dispute in the Panipat district of Haryana. The incident occurred in Babel village of the district on Sunday. Kavindra, the accused, is still on the run. Three police teams are searching for him. The police said Kavindra strangulated his 70-year-old mother after she refused to give him one acre of land in the village.

Krishna, Kavindra’s brother, has filed a police complaint against him. In a statement to the police, Krishna said that their ancestral land of around three acres was divided into three equal parts. The mother had given the land on lease for farming. The money from the farming used to be handled by the mother. This angered Kavindra. He was repeatedly putting pressure on his mother to sell the land. On Wednesday too, Kavendra asked his mother to sell the land. When she refused, they entered into an argument and Kavindra strangulated her in a fit of rage.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused Kavindra. The body has been sent fort post-mortem.

The police assured the family that Kavindra will be arrested soon.

