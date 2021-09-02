Haryana Boy Kills Parents, Sister, Grandmother for Refusing to Give Him Rs 5 Lakh

Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his father, mother, sister and grandmother in Rohtak. Police claimed that the four were shot dead by the son on August 27.

According to Haryana Police, the 45-year-old property dealer, his wife and mother died due to bullet injuries on the spot, while his 19-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

According to Rohtak Police, earlier they suspected the incident to be a case of business rivalry, but later they suspected the involvement of the property dealer’s son in the murder as he was frequently changing his statement.

The officer further said that on Tuesday late evening, we detained the property dealer’s son, Abhishek, for questioning.

“During the questioning, Abhishek confessed his crime. The reasons behind his act are still not clear. We have taken him in remand to further investigate the case,” said a senior police officer of Rohtak Police.

The Police officer further told the media that they were yet to recover the weapon used in the murder.

“During the probe, we have learnt that after killing his parents, sister and grandmother, the 20-year-old man went out with friends to a high-end hotel to party,” added the officer.

“The boy told us that though he was partying with his friends, he was not able to enjoy the party and was feeling guilty about killing his family members. He also told us that he wanted to surrender before the police but feared,” added the officer.

According to Rohtak Police, the accused, after returning from the party, called his maternal uncle and informed him that the door was locked from inside and no one was opening it. “He broke open the door, found his sister still breathing and rushed her to the nearest hospital for treatment,” added the officer.

The boy also told us that he was enraged with his parents as they did not give him Rs 5 lakh. “The accused had asked his parents for Rs 5 lakh. His parents, sister and grandmother had scolded him for not telling them the reason why he needed the money. The denial and scolding enraged him and he killed them,” added the officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here