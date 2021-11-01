In Haryana's Sonipat, Speeding Tractor-trolley Mows Down 2 Students

Two teenagers were mowed down by a speeding tractor-trolley in Harayan’s Sonipat on Monday morning, the Haryana Police said. The accident occurred at Bagpat Road near Palra village of the district. The deceased students have been identified as Sadiq, 17, and Shoaib, 18. Both the deceased were residents of Palra village.

A senior police officer stationed at the Sonipat police headquarters told the media that the incident occurred around 8 am.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the driver of the tractor-trolley was driving the vehicle at a great speed. He somehow lost his control over the wheels and mowed the duo walking on the side of the road, police told the media.

The locals rushed the two boys to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but the doctors declared them dead. Police have seized the body of the deceased and sent them for autopsy.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the accident site leaving the vehicle behind. “With help of the registration number, we have identified the vehicle owner and soon we will arrest the driver driving the vehicle at the time of the accident,” added the police officer.

In another incident, a driver of an oil-laden truck was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire following a head-on collision near Gangatehri village on the National Highway 709-A in Haryana’s Karnal on Sunday late night.

According to reports, a truck laden with gravel was coming towards Assandh when it collided with a tanker going towards Ellenabad.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that the tanker’s cabin caught fire within minutes of the accident and the driver of the vehicle did not get an opportunity to escape. The deceased driver has been identified as one Gurdeep alias Deepan Singh, 62. The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries.

