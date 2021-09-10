In Himachal, IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods till September 14

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning alerted four districts of Himachal Pradesh of heavy rainfall and possible flash flood.

The weather department, earlier this week, raised a yellow alert until September 14 predicting moderate to heavy rain and snowfall in higher and middle altitudes.

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh woke up to heavy rainfall in the last three days. The IMD on Friday morning, citing the heavy rainfall in the last few days, has alerted people of possible flash floods in the Shimla, Chamba, Kangra and Kinnaur districts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has asked people living in four states to remain indoors due to a possible cloudburst or sudden gush of water in streams due to incessant rainfall in higher lands. The IMD has alerted high altitude areas of the state of light to heavy snowfall, while medium altitude areas and plains may receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

Due to the continuous rain and snowfall in the state in the last few days, the temperature has dipped by several degrees. In Shimla, dark clouds were seen with a sunny sky.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal’s Chamba district on Thursday. According to IMD the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in Chamba district and its magnitude was measured 3.6 on the Richter scale. Tremors were also felt in many areas of Kangra district adjoining Chamba. No loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake.

A teenager on Thursday drowned while bathing in the Markanda river at Sirmaur district. The body of the teenager was recovered from the river bank on Friday.

