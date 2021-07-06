Himachal Pradesh Witnesses Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Yellow Alert from July 7 to 9

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in most areas of Himachal Pradesh from July 7 to 9. Light rainfall is expected in some areas of the state on Tuesday. The weather forecast predicting rainfall has come at a time when most areas of the state, including Shimla, remained sunny on Monday. The maximum temperature in Himachal on Monday was recorded in Una at 39.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has expressed the possibility of bad weather in the state till July 11. The weather conditions are pleasant in most parts of the state as the monsoon is delayed. Himachal Pradesh has received 19 percent less rainfall this year, despite the onset of monsoon in the state 12 days before its scheduled arrival. The monsoon slowed down after four days and still has not picked up the pace.

Over the past many years, 26 to 143 percent more than normal rainfall has been recorded in the state in the month of June, according to Meteorological Department’s data.

This year, Kullu is the only district in Himachal where 9 percent more than normal rainfall has been recorded, while 11 districts of the state have received less than normal rainfall in the month of June.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded in Kangra at 35.2.

Heavy rain in the hill states often lead to landslides. This is a clear and present danger for old buildings. Several old and unsafe buildings are posing a threat to residents as these may collapse anytime due to heavy rainfall in Shimla. The municipal corporation of the state capital recently declared 13 buildings as unsafe that are spread in various areas of the city.

