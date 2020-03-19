In His Address to Nation, PM Modi's 9 Calls to Action to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi: In his address to the nation on Thursday in connection with the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out nine calls to action to be taken up by citizens during the upcoming Navratri festival.

1. Every Indian should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

3. Dutifully observe 'Janata' curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7am to 9pm.

4. At 5pm on March 22, the day of the 'Janata' curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

5. Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6. Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7. Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers and gardeners.

8. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9. Stay away from rumours.

