In Hojai to Review Flood Situation, Assam BJP MLA Takes Piggyback Ride to Boat | WATCH

In a bizarre incident, a BJP MLA from Assam was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat on the back of a rescue worker in a viral video from the flood-hit state.

Sibu Misra, MLA from Lumding assembly, is being slammed online for being “insensitive” as the floods have caused devastation in the northeastern state, killing at least nine and affecting more than 7.18 lakh people spread over 27 districts.

According to reports, the BJP MLA was in Hojai district to review the flood situation in the area.

In a video, a rescue worker is seen wading through ankle-deep water with Misra on his back, and safely dropping the MLA on the boat.

Sibu Misra tried to ensure that his white shoes remain spotless and clean. Assam Congress took a dig at the MLA and said, “My SHOEs are too costly to step on mud!! I’ll rather ride on a Reporter.”

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Thursday with one more person losing his life and nearly 7.18 lakh people remaining affected.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district. Besides, two more persons are reported to be missing at Kampur, it said. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has gone up to 10 across the state.

At present, 1,790 villages have been inundated and 63,970.62 hectares of crop areas damaged across Assam. It further said authorities are running 359 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts, where 80,298 people, including 12,855 children, are taking shelter.

The authorities have distributed 7,077.56 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 6,020.90 litres of mustard oil, 2,218.28 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items. Air Force helicopter services continued in Dima Hasao, which is completely cut off from the rest of the country, for emergency airlift of stranded passengers and supply of essential food grains, officials said.

