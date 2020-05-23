INDIA

1-MIN READ

In Home-quarantine, 19-year-old Migrant Worker Commits Suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

Migrant workers are silhouetted as they take shelter in a building under construction in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

According to the family members, Sunil worked in a steel factory in Mumbai which had closed down because of the CO VID-19-induced lockdown. While he had returned home, his father is still stranded in Gujarat, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
A migrant who had recently returned from Mumbai allegedly committed suicide while in home quarantine in a village here, police said.

Sunil (19) had arrived at Musivan village under Kamasin Police Station area five days ago on a Shramik special train. He committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday, police said.

The body had been sent for post-mortem examination, SHO of Kamasin Police Station, Omkar Singh said on Saturday.

Investigation is on to ascertain the causes leading to the suicide, the SHO added.


