In 'Humane Gesture', Indian Army Hands Over Yaks, Calves to China amid Border Tension

The Indian Army on Tuesday handed over 13 calves and four yaks that had crossed the Line of Actual Control and ventured into Arunachal Pradesh to China, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army said. The Chinese officials expressed their thanks to the Indian Army for the gesture, the Eastern Command said in a tweet.

"In a humane gesture, Indian Army handed over 13 Yaks and four Calves that strayed across the LAC on 31 Aug 20 in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh to China on 07 Sep 20. Chinese officials present thanked Indian Army for the compassionate gesture @adgpi," the Eastern Command wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday denied firing shots at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months, sources in the government said. The statement came hours after the People's Liberation Army alleged that the Indian troops were illegally crossing the border at the shore of the God Pao Mountain area and firing threat shots.

India and China are embroiled in a tense standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in several key areas, including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot Springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation deteriorated following the clashes in Galwan valley in June where twenty Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier.

In the first incident, several Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh on the late evening of May 5 and the face-off ended next morning following a dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides suffered minor injuries as they exchanged punches and resorted to stone-pelting, the sources said, adding around 200 personnel were involved in the face-off. Both sides brought in additional troops following the fracas.

It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place around the Pangong Lake in August 2017.