New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Saturday received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A banquet has been hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for Bolsonaro, where he will also hold talks with the Brazilian leader. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on the Brazilian president.

Bolsonaro is on a four-day visit to India, primarily as chief guest on Republic Day and also to explore ways to boost trade ties at a time both the large economies are hit by slowdowns.

The Brazilian president, a former army captain, won a landslide victory in his country's election in October 2018 and took the reins of the country in January last year.

Later in the evening, Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day. "The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," its said.

Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26, officials said.

In view of widespread protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, the officials have imposed restrictions on wearing black caps or scarves during Republic Day celebrations. However, the officials said that this has been the practise every year.

Police personnel have been directed to stay utmost alert since Delhi polls are also around the corner. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are being taken, they said.

"We have intensified patrolling in public places. Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking is being carried out with the help of Central Armed Police Forces. Frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals have also been tightened," a senior police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

