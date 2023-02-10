In India's Well-being Lies World Prosperity: PM Modi at UP Investors' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the guarantee to world’s prosperity lies with India, as he pitched Uttar Pradesh as a major destination for foreign investment.

Welcoming foreign delegates and Indian industry leaders to the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Modi linked the world’s economic well-being to that of India. “The world’s prosperity lies in India’s prosperity. The guarantee to the world’s shining future lies in India’s shining future,” he said.

Inaugurating the inauguration the mega event, the prime minister said India now is driven by an aspirational society.

“Today, the aspirations of the society of India are giving a push to the governments. And, these aspirations are also bringing speed to developmental work. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction." Modi said Uttar Pradesh was once known as a “BIMARU” state, referring to an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. “Bimaru” also means sick in Hindi.

But the state now inspires hope. “If India is a bright spot for the world, then it is UP, which is driving the growth of India,” he said.

“Within five or six years, UP has established a new identity for itself,” he said indirectly referring to this period under a BJP government in the state.

“Now, UP is being identified by good governance. Now, UP is being identified by better law and order, peace and stability. Now, wealth creators here will get new opportunities," Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the summit launch. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and N Chandrasekaran also addressed the event.

