INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In Its Biggest Daily Jump, Maharashtra Records 5,024 New Coronavirus Cases and 175 Deaths

Health workers collect details of residents in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Health workers collect details of residents in Mumbai. (Reuters)

On the other hand, 2,362 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases -- highest in one day so far -- on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths.

On the other hand, 2,362 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

The spike of 5,024 overtook Thursday's figure of 4,841 new cases.

Out of 175 COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, 91 occurred in the last 48 hours while other fatalities had taken place earlier, the statement said.

The recovery rate in the state is 52.25 per centand case fatality rate is 4.65 per cent.

So far 8,71,875 people have been tested for the virus in the state and there are 65,844 active cases.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading