In its first Lok Sabha Session, Modi Govt 2.0 Plans to Convert 10 Ordinances into Law
New Delhi: In the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the new government plans to convert 10 ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, into law, official sources said Thursday.
The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government as these could not be converted into Acts of Parliament in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha.
Since the Narendra Modi government returned to power in the just-held Lok Sabha elections, it has decided to give a fresh push to these proposed laws in the newly-constituted Lok Sabha. These ordinances will have to be converted into laws within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else they will lapse.
Besides the ordinance on triple talaq, the other ordinances lined up are: the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, the Aadhaar and other laws (Amendment) Ordinance, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Ordinance, the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, the Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Ordinance and the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance.
The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance allows a committee run the scam-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI).
The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance seeks to curb the menace of ponzi schemes and make such unregulated deposit schemes punishable.
The ordinance, the government had said, will help put a check on illicit deposit taking activities such as Saradha scam and Rose Valley chit fund scam in the country that dupe poor and the financially illiterate of their hard earned savings.
