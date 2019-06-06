Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In its first Lok Sabha Session, Modi Govt 2.0 Plans to Convert 10 Ordinances into Law

The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government as these could not be converted into Acts of Parliament in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In its first Lok Sabha Session, Modi Govt 2.0 Plans to Convert 10 Ordinances into Law
File photo of Parliament building.
Loading...

New Delhi: In the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the new government plans to convert 10 ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, into law, official sources said Thursday.

The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government as these could not be converted into Acts of Parliament in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Since the Narendra Modi government returned to power in the just-held Lok Sabha elections, it has decided to give a fresh push to these proposed laws in the newly-constituted Lok Sabha. These ordinances will have to be converted into laws within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else they will lapse.

Besides the ordinance on triple talaq, the other ordinances lined up are: the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, the Aadhaar and other laws (Amendment) Ordinance, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Ordinance, the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, the Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Ordinance and the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance allows a committee run the scam-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI).

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance seeks to curb the menace of ponzi schemes and make such unregulated deposit schemes punishable.

The ordinance, the government had said, will help put a check on illicit deposit taking activities such as Saradha scam and Rose Valley chit fund scam in the country that dupe poor and the financially illiterate of their hard earned savings.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram