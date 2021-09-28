In Jaipur, 25-year-old Drunk Man Rapes 9-year-old Girl; Arrested

The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Chaksu are of Jaipur.

According to Rajasthan Police, the accused has been identified as Kamlesh Meena.

On Sunday evening, a girl went missing in the Kotkhawada area of Chaksu. Family members and villagers found the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood in a secluded area on the outskirts of the village

The family members, with the help of locals, rushed the girl for medical attention to the nearest government hospital where the doctors informed the minor’s relative that she was raped by someone.

The family members then filed a complaint with the Kotkhawada police station. “We lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act against unknown criminal for abducting and raping the minor,” said Kotkhawada police station officer-in-charge Jagdish Prasad Tanwar.

Tanwar further said that a police team was formed and rushed to the incident site for the probe. “We collected all evidence from the spot and took the help of the forensic experts to collect scientific evidence to nab the minor’s perpetrators,” added the officer.

The officer further said that during their probe, they learnt that the minor was last seen with Kamlesh, who was under the influence of alcohol. “Based on the input we detained Kamlesh. During questioning Kamlesh confessed raping the minor,” added the officer.

The officer further told the media that Kamlesh took the girl to a secluded place and raped her for hours. After physically violating the minor the girl attempted to strangulate the girl. “Kamlesh, thinking she was dead, left her at the secluded place in an unconscious condition,” added the officer.

Kamlesh, on Monday, was produced at a POCSO court in Jaipur and sent to jail. The minor is being treated at a government hospital.

