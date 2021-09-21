In Jharkhand, 70-year-old Man Kills Wife After Delay in Dinner

A 70-year-old man, late Monday evening, allegedly killed his wife using traditional weapons after a slight delay in serving dinner in Khunti, around 50 kilometres from Jharkhand state capital Ranchi.

According to Jharkhand Police, the incident occurred in Kalimati village under Khunti police station jurisdiction. The victim has been identified as Hiramani.

According to Khunti Police, the accused came home in an inebriated condition in the late evening. “During our probe, we have learnt that a verbal spat started between the elderly couple due to dinner. The man attacked his wife with traditional weapons.”

“The woman suffered fatal head injuries in the attack. She fell unconscious on the ground and died due to profuse bleeding,” added the officer.

The officer further said that when their team reached the village, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. “Her body was seized and sent to Khunti district hospital for postmortem,” added the officer.

The officer further said that at the time of the incident, only the elderly couple was at home. “On questioning the neighbours, we have learnt that the elderly couple used to regularly fight over various issues,” added the officer.

“The neighbours did not intervene, for they thought the duo was fighting like any other day. The neighbours also told us how loud their verbal spat used to be, the old man never in his life had physically attacked his wife earlier,” added the officer.

In another development, a teenager’s body was found floating in a pond in Jharkhand’s coal city Dhanbad. According to Dhanbad police, the teenager had gone missing since Sunday. He was a student of class nine in DAV School. The deceased teenager has been identified as Harsh. The teenager’s parents suspect that their son was murdered and his body was thrown in the pond.

