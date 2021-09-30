In Jharkhand, Body of Woman Found Naked With Multiple Stabbings, Police Suspect Rape

The wife of a Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) jawan was brutally murdered at their residence in the state’s Garhwa district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident came to the surface after the victim’s in-laws found her dead body lying in a pool of blood in her house.

According to Jharkhand Police, the victim’s body was found naked, and she had been stabbed more than a dozen times with a sharp weapon. The incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of the Chinia police station.

Senior district police officers and local police reached in large numbers to the incident site.

A police officer stationed at the Chinia police station said, “The woman used to stay alone in the house. Her husband, a JAP jawan, is posted in Hazaribagh district and her two children study in a hostel.”

The officer further said that the woman’s body was found naked and lying in a pool of blood. “Prima facie it seems she died of multiple stabbing. But finding her body in naked condition raises suspicion of rape. Her body has been sent for autopsy and the report will help us know if she was physically violated or not,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the woman was stabbed multiple times in her abdomen and chest.

During our probe, the villagers suspected that she was murdered by her husband as they regularly quarrelled with each other.

According to the victim’s husband’s sister-in-law, “On Wednesday, around 9 am, she heard cattle mooing continuously. I went to check out if all was fine. When I reached my brother-in-law’s house, I was shocked to find his wife naked and dead, lying in her pool of blood.”

“I alerted my husband and the village head about the incident.”

