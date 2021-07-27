In Jharkhand, Hospital Manager Arrested For Taking Obscene Photos of Woman

The manager of a hospital in Jharkhand’s Palamu has been arrested for clicking obscene photos of patients. In the latest incident, a woman who has brought her child for treatment at Godavari Hospital, claimed that the manager clicked her pics. She informed the police about the incident. The manager of the hospital and its owner have been arrested. It has also been revealed in the preliminary investigation that various other malpractices such as inflated bills and black marketing of drugs were going on in this hospital.

The child had been brought to the Godavari Hospital for bone-related treatment. The family did not have an Ayushman card with them, which is why the manager of the hospital, Ajay Prajapati, asked them to borrow someone else’s Ayushman card. The relatives submitted the Ayushman card of a female relative. On the pretext of paperwork related to the Ayushman card, the hospital manager allegedly took the woman to a secluded room, where he clicked indecent pictures of her .

Apart from this, the child’s father, Vijay Singh, has accused the hospital of taking Rs 60,000 in the name of treatment. The relatives of the patient also alleged that the hospital charged them Rs 7,000 rupees for one unit of blood. Reports say that the hospital’s illegal blood hoarding racket was being assisted by a government blood bank employee, whose name is probably Hari.

The police are probing all these allegations and are questioning the manager and the owner. Hospital employees may also be questioned by the cops as part of the wider investigation.

