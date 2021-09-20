In Jharkhand, House Collapses During Digging Work, Minor Injuries to Occupants

Several people received minor injuries after a house collapsed entirely while four others were damaged during the digging work in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Sunday. The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation was digging the pit for the drain at the Central School Road located in Vinod Nagar of the Hirapur area of the city. The family members living in the house, which collapsed during digging work, have suffered minor injuries while children narrowly escaped from getting injured in the incident.

The injured said that they were sleeping with their children inside their house, which collapsed completely during the digging. The house belongs to Shankar Mahato. The family of Lato Lal Srivastava was living in that house on rent. Now, they are forced to live in an open area.

“At around 4:00 pm, there was a sudden loud noise and a part of the house collapsed. We received minor injuries. We all came out of the house before it collapsed completely,” one of the injured persons said.

“With the help of the local people, the items inside the house were taken out. People are afraid that their houses may also collapse suddenly,” he said.

The locals are blaming the municipal commission officers and contractors for the incident. They said the houses were damaged due to non-compliance with the safety standards during the digging work by the JCB machine operators.

The municipal commission officials have assured the locals in the area that the damaged houses will be repaired before the completion of drain work.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation is reportedly carrying out anti-encroachment drives across different localities of the district. It is being done to regulate traffic congestion by removing illegal structures on the roads and improving public facilities like drains.

