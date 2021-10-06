Suspected of Being a Child Abductor, Jharkhand Man Thrashed, Tied to a Tree by Villagers

Villagers in Jharkhand’s Dumka district beat and tied a youth to a tree, accusing him of being a child lifter on Monday evening. The incident came to the surface after the district police rescued and took him in their custody on Tuesday morning. According to Jharkhand Police, people of Jamkandar village under Shikaripara police station jurisdiction had taken a youth captive suspecting him to be a child lifter.

The accused has been identified as Besan Murmu, a resident of Mohalbna village under Ranishrawar police station jurisdiction.

According to the Shikaripura police station, we got inputs that villagers of Jamkandar had taken a youth captive and were brutally beating him. “We rushed to the village and rescued Besan. The villagers told us that he was nabbed while trying to abduct the child,” said an officer stationed at Shikaripura police station.

“As we learnt about a youth being taken captive, we immediately rushed to the village with adequate force as we feared the villagers might lynch the youth,” added the officer.

According to the villagers of Jamkandar, the accused entered a house in the village and was trying to abduct a boy. “The boy started shouting and crying for help as Besan attempted to abduct him. We rushed to the house on hearing the boy’s cries. We rescued the boy from Besan and took him captive,” said a neighbour.

A constable stationed at the Shikaripura police station said, “The villagers, after taking the youth captive, brutally beat him and then tied him to the tree. The villagers did not even give him a single drop of water or food after taking him captive.”

The officer further said that after rescuing the youth, they took him to the district government hospital for medical attention. The doctors after declaring him fit we brought him to the police station.

“Parents of Besan were informed about his arrest. Parents of Besan told us that he is mentally challenged and he usually enters anyone’s house and starts grabbing people,” added the officer.

The officer further stated that neither the villagers nor Besan’s parents have complained with the police.

