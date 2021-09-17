In Jharkhand's Jamtara, Heavy Rain Brings Life to Halt, No Power for 48 Hours  

The state of Jharkhand has witnessed heavy rains in the past few days due to a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. The downpour over the last three days has brought normal life to a screeching halt in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district. Not just that, in the rural areas, heavy rains led to the collapse of many kuchcha houses belonging to poor families. Several parts of the district have been without power for nearly 48 hours.

In the Dakshinbahal village of Jamtara block area, heavy rain destroyed Sunil Bawdi’s kutcha house. “I am a daily wage labourer and still waiting for my house under the government housing scheme. The rainfall has turned my life into disaster,” he said. The kutcha house of Pintu Soren and Vikas Soren in Saraki village of Kundhit block have also been destroyed.

Heavy and continuous rainfall has also led to waterlogging in several parts of Jamtara. The people continue to appeal to the state government for help. The district administration has asked all the BDOs and Panchayat Secretaries to handle the situation carefully.

Experts said that the rainfall is beneficial to the agriculture sector, adding they expect a good yield this season now. All the water bodies, including the Dhobha Pond, are filled with water.

While the rains have wreaked havoc on villagers, paddy farmers are happy, for their irrigation woes have been solved by the rains for now.

