In Jibe on Delay in Portfolio Allocation, Shivraj’s Attempt to Pit Kamal Nath Against Digvijaya Singh
Taking a jibe at the functioning of the newly-formed Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is a matter of concern the way formation of cabinet was delayed and now portfolio distribution is being delayed.
Bhopal: Taking a jibe at the functioning of the newly-formed Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the delay in the allocation of portfolios to the ministers is a "matter of concern".
Talking to reporters at his residence, Chouhan said, "I extended my wishes to the new government, but it is a matter of concern the way formation of cabinet was delayed and now portfolio distribution is being delayed."
"We are seeing media reports and various Congress leaders are insisting for particular departments causing delay in the allocation. Quota of different camps (of Congress) was fixed. This delay is historic and never happened in the state," he claimed.
Chouhan said, "It is the chief minister's prerogative to allocate portfolios, but Digvijaya ji - veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh - was replying on such issues claiming this work would be done today."
He said, "Senior Congress MLAs like Bisahulal Singh, KP Singh and others, who don't belong to any group in Congress, failed to get berth."
In a reply to a question, he said the Congress should implement farm loan waiver in accordance to their promise.
"There should be no condition in loan waiver. The farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh, as on November this year end, should be waived," he said.
Asked about the Congress' manifesto promise about 'banning' the RSS Shakhas in government premises, Chouhan said, "Nehru ji (Jawaharlal Nehru) and Indira ji (Indira Gandhi) had also banned, but they had to withdraw. The RSS is the biggest organisation of patriots and honest people."
