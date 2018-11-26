English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Just a Night, 113 Drunk Drivers Send Hyderabad Cops Into Tizzy
The traffic officers conducted patrols at several areas of the city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and found that 113 people were driving under the influence of alcohol.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: As many as 113 drunk drivers were out on Hyderabad roads on the same night, sending the traffic police into a tizzy. The officers ended up filing over 100 charge-sheet and seizing 54 cars and 59 motorbikes.
In a major crackdown, the traffic officers conducted patrols at several areas of the city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and found that 113 people were driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to ANI, police has filed charge-sheet against all the drunk drivers and will produce them before the court.
It seems that regular patrols and repeated requests have failed to deter people from driving in an inebriated state. In the past two months, more than 1,000 cases of drunk driving have been registered in the city.
