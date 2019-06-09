Take the pledge to vote

In Karnataka's Bizarre Frog Wedding to 'Invoke' Rain Gods, Invitation Cards Sent, Ceremony Held at Hotel

The frogs--'Varun' from Kalsanka in Udupi and 'Varsha' from Kolalagiri in Kilinje-- were declared husband and wife in 'Simhalagna,' an auspicious hour at the unique marriage ceremony.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Image for representation.
Mangaluru: A marriage between two frogs was solemnised in Udupi to appease the rain gods and bring showers to the region.

The unconventional marriage was performed by Udupi Nagarika Samithi and Pancharathna Seva Trust at a hotel on Saturday.

The frogs--'Varun' from Kalsanka in Udupi and 'Varsha' from Kolalagiri in Kilinje-- were declared husband and wife in 'Simhalagna,' an auspicious hour at the unique marriage ceremony.

Trust general secretary Nityananad Olakadu, who solemnised the marriage, said 'Mandooka Kalyanotsava' ritual was conducted to please the rain god.

Udupi district had not received rains of late and was experiencing severe water scarcity.

Earlier, the organisers took four frogs to the department of Zoology in Manipal.

After the zoologists identified the male and female frogs, two of them were singled out and taken out in a procession in a tricycle to Kidiyoor Hotel for the marriage ceremony.

A volunteer offered 'Aarathi' to the amphibians and tied 'Karimani' and toe ring on the female frog, which was decked from head to toe.

Marriage invitation cards were also printed on the occasion and guests were asked to offer prayers to the rain god as an ideal gift to the newlyweds.

After the marriage, the frogs were released at Mannapalla in Manipal.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a feast, which was attended by hundreds of people including, members of women Bhajan troupes.

Olakadu said the ritual of marrying frogs seeking rains, was carried out for long and it was nothing unusual.

There is a strong belief that performing the marriage of frogs would result in rainfall, he said.

