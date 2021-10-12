In Kerala, 82.6% Population Aged 18-plus, 40% Children have Antibodies: Sero Survey

The third sero surveillance survey conducted by Kerala’s Health Department in 14 districts shows that 82.6 percent population in the state above 18 years of age has seroprevalence.

In the 4,429 samples tested, 3,659 were found to have antibodies.

The percentage of people who develop antibodies to an infection is called seroprevalence. The survey uses blood tests to identify those with antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

State Health Minister Veena George said people got the Covid-19 antibodies either due to vaccination or because of infection. Considering the massive scale of vaccination in the state, it would have contributed in a major way for the antibody presence.

In pregnant ladies in the age group of 18-49, 2,274 samples were tested, of which 1,487 were found to have antibodies. The seroprevalence in this category is 65.4 percent. Comparatively, the sero prevalence among pregnant ladies is less and this could be because of the covid appropriate behaviour they would have adopted during pregnancy or because the vaccination was delayed among this group.

In children in the age group of 5 to 17, the seroprevalence is 40.2 percent. The survey was conducted in September.

