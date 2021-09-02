In Kerala, Jilted Lover Stabs Girlfriend 17 Times, She Dies in Hospital

A jilted lover allegedly stabbed his widow girlfriend to death at her residence in Kerala’s Nedumangad on Wednesday. The Kerala Police have identified the victim as Suriya Gayatri, 20, and the accused as Arun, 28, a resident of Aryanad.

The local police told the media that Arun forced his way into Gayatri’s house on Wednesday afternoon. After a verbal spat, the accused stabbed her at least 17 times in her abdomen.

“The victim’s mother, a disabled woman, on hearing her daughter’s cry for help, rushed to the kitchen. On seeing Arun continuously stabbing her daughter, she tried to save her. The elderly woman was also attacked by Arun,” said Nedumangad Police.

The neighbours, on hearing the chaos, gathered in front of the victim’s house. The victim’s mother rushed out of the house and informed her neighbours about the incident. “The neighbours then launched a search operation to nab Arun. After a bit of struggle, Gayatri’s neighbours managed to overpower Arun and catch him. He was later handed to us by the victim’s neighbours,” added the police.

The Kerala Police further said that the neighbours rushed Gayatri and her mother to the hospital for medical treatment. Gayatri succumbed to her injuries during treatment. According to doctors, Gayatri’s mother is out of danger.

A police officer stationed at Nedumangad police headquarters said, “The accused, during the questioning, told the police that he and Gayatri were in a relationship for the past few months and he wanted to marry her.”

The officer added, “Arun further told us that when Gayatri learnt that he was married, she started ignoring him. On Wednesday, he had visited Gayatri’s house to mend all things but things turned ugly and in anger, he stabbed her to death.”

The police officer further said that they have registered an FIR against Arun under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

