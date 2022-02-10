In Kolkata, Fraudsters Used OTPs To Swindle Money. Read How

Kolkata Police have busted a gang involved in online fraud. The accused used applications and software to get remote access to the victims’ online devices to dupe them. The gang was also involved in creating fake Aadhaar cards and pre-activated sim cards. The members of the gang included a sim distributor.

According to police, the accused were using fake Aadhaar cards to activate sims. They used to get access to digital wallets linked to phone numbers by getting One Time Password (OTP). After getting the access, the fraudsters withdrew money from the digital wallets. It came to the notice of the police that sim distributors were selling the pre-activated sims for just Rs 10 to Rs 15.

The police busted the gang while carrying out the investigation of bank fraud. A total of seven people have been arrested so far. A sim store manager and distributors and sellers are among the arrested. Pre-activated SIMs and a large number of fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possession.

A customer of SBI bank had lodged a complaint with Parnashree police station on January 20. He had complained that Rs 20 lakh was deducted from his bank account. During the investigation, it came to light that fraudsters used to access the victim’s device through a link remotely. They used the phone number of pre-activated sims to get OTP for verification.

More than 600 activated sims were found after a raid. Now, the police are questioning all the seven accused and trying to find out whether they have any link to international groups.

