In Kolkata, Ivory Coast National Arrested for Illegally Residing in India

The Kolkata Police have arrested a foreign national for illegally residing in India after his visa expired. The arrest was made after a joint operation by the police forces of Kolkata and Newtown. The victim was identified as Keita Fauseni, a citizen of Ivory Coast, an African country. According to police, the arrested person was living in the country illegally despite his visa expiring as far back as March 23, 2016.

Sources say that the arrested will be produced before the Barasat court on Saturday, and the police will request his custody. Currently, the motives of the man are being investigated. The police are interrogating him and trying to find reasons that made him stay in the county for this long and whether or not he had any criminal intentions.

The police are also looking into the possibility of Fauseni having had accomplices who helped him to carry out his plans. His New Town landlord, the owner of the house where he was staying on rent, is also under the scanner. It was discovered in preliminary interrogation that the accused is a footballer by profession.

In a similar incident a few days ago, the BSF arrested a police officer from Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on charges of illegally crossing the border. The officer, named Sohail Rana, is employed as an inspector with Dhaka’s Banani police station. He was arrested from Changrabandha on Friday. According to the BSF, Rana did not have any valid documents with him when he was found crossing over into India. He has been charged under the Prevention of Illegal Entry Act and the Foreigners Act.

