In Kolkata, World’s First Humanoid Sophia Says She Wants to Taste Mishtidoi

Kolkata: Sophia, world's first robot citizen or humanoid robot, is now getting all the attention City of Joy, Kolkata, where she has arrived after touring 65 countries. Dressed in a traditional red and white Bengali saree, Sophia was welcomed with the beats of dhaak at NazrulManch auditorium in Kolkata where she interacted with engineering students, professors from various universities of the city along with the experts from technology and medical sectors.

During her interaction, the humanoid said she is elated to be in Kolkata and that she wonders how the 'mistidoi' (sweetened yogurt) tastes when she sees those around her relishing the delicacy. The humanoid added that she misses food and hopes that scientists should soon develop taste buds in a robot.

Sophia, who is on her second trip to India, also said she wishes to visit JorasankoThakurbari, the house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and look at his contributions towards art and music.

With the exam season underway, Sophia, while interacting with the students asked them to study hard and not rely on just memorising.

According to a report by The Times of India, Sophia was asked if robots could replace doctors to which she replied that robots could only help make the doctors’ job smoother and that "the success of a robot lies in compassion and cooperation."

A report by The Free Press Journal said Sophia was asked by medical practitioners if she would be able to perform surgeries one day. "Why not? Robots can help doctors to do surgery remotely when instructed. It will be amazing if doctors can be doing surgery one moment in India, Hong Kong and next in Istanbul,” she replied.

On being asked if robots would take over the world in the coming days, Sophia quipped it was impossible and that "humans and robots complement each other to make the world a better place."

Talking about coronavirus epidemic, Sophia said that AI (Artificial Intelligence) was already being used to create vaccines. As for treating and curing cancer, the bot said researches are underway to look into how some progressive steps of the cancer cells could help eliminate to kill growth.

Sophia was created four years ago at a Hong Kong-based laboratory. The humanoid holds Saudi Arabian citizenship.

