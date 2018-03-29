In Landmark Verdict, Madhya Pradesh Court Sentences 4 Gang Rape Accused in 10 Days

A court in Madhya Pradesh has pronounced life imprisonment for three gang rape accused while the fourth accomplice was sentenced to three years in jail. The court delivered the verdict in a record 10 days.On February 4, three residents of Petlavad in Dhar—Sanjay Chaudhary, Akhilesh and Mahadev Patidar—had abducted and raped a girl while another person, Mahendra Patidar, helped them in the heinous crime.Patidar had lured the girl away using the name of one of her acquaintances. On the complaint of the girl, the Dhamnod police had arrested all the four.The police after completing the probe presented the matter before the court of Special Addl Session’s Judge Harisharan Yadav. The court pronounced the judgment in ten working days-handing lifers for Sanjay Chaudhary, Akhilesh and Mahadev Patidar while Mahendra Patidar was sentenced for three years on charges of criminal conspiracy.The court pronouncing the quantum of sentence on Wednesday slapped all the four accused with Rs 5,000 penalty each.The girl’s father expressed satisfaction on the judgment saying the accused should remain behind bars till their last breath. Claiming that the verdict delivered within 36 days after presentation of chargesheet in the court would boost public faith in courts.Public Prosecutor Lokesh Rajpurohit said that the girl, a college student, was in love with a local boy. On Feb 4, Mahendra Patidar posing as the boy’s friend called up the girl asking her to come to Dhamnod if she wished to meet her boyfriend.The unsuspecting girl reached Dhamnod and was confined and raped by three accused inside a religious structure.This verdict comes months after court verdict in which the Bhopal District and Session’s Court had pronounced life-imprisonment till death to four men accused of abducting and raping a 19-year-old civil service aspirant besides Habibganj railway tracks, in the heart of the city last year, while undertaking the daily-trial until 36-days.