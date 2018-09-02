In Last 2 Years, Unemployment Rose by 53%, Suicides 20 Fold in Madhya Pradesh: Berozgar Sena

Berozgar Sena, a voluntary outfit fighting unemployment in Madhya Pradesh refuted the government’s claims and said that unemployment has gone up by 53% in the last two years and unemployment-related suicides have surged 20 times between 2005 and 2015.On Sunday, the outfit organized a ‘Berozgar panchayat’ in Bhopal to unite the unemployed youth of the state to put forward their demands to BJP and Congress. The group also intends to ask these parties to address their issues in the election manifestos for the upcoming state elections.On speaking about increasing suicides in the state, Berozgar Sena convener Akshay Hunka said, “Madhya Pradesh leads in unemployment-related suicides.”Hunka claimed that against 57 lakh registrations at employment offices, barely 1% have received jobs so far in the last ten years and the 60,000 vacancies as advertised by the state government appeared only during the election year.Hunka further added that there was a clear disparity between the unemployment figures compiled by the MP government and the actual unemployment figures in the state.The organization alleged massive anomalies in government recruitment and rampant corruption in schemes meant for promoting entrepreneurship.Giving a broad definition of unemployment, Hunka said if anyone completes BE and works at a call centre for Rs 10,000 per month, it’s also unemployment.“Through our persistent campaigns and protests, we have at least managed to bring this problem before the mainstream society and political parties are now forced to talk about ways of giving youth jobs and vocational options,” claimed Hunka, who had formed the outfit after resigning from Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state unit.Former Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Pankhuri Pathak, who reached Bhopal to extend support to the cause, claimed that instead of working for youth political parties are dividing them based on their caste, which is also one of the reasons why she quit Samajwadi Party.On being asked whether she agreed to the notion that reservation was hampering opportunities for deserving students, Pathak said she personally suffered due to the reservation system while pursuing a law degree at Delhi University.Responding to a query whether she saw herself in MP politics, Pathak said she has been betrayed by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and won’t be able to put faith in any other political party.