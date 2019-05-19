In Last Phase of LS Polls, MP Registers 72% Voter Turnout

The trend of high polling continued in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday with a 72% turnout though the prestigious Indore seat witnessed 65% polling. In 2014, the eight parliamentary seats had recorded 67% voting in 2014.Dewas saw brisk polling right from the start and concluded with 78.48% voter turnout. 71.65% exercised franchise in Ujjain, 73.49 % in Mandsaur, 71.35% in Ratlam, 71.17% in Dhar, 76.09% in Khargone and 74.26% in Khandwa.Prominent faces in the fray in the last phase were former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan, ex MPCC chief Arun Yadav, former BJP state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and noted Kabir bhajan singer Prahlad Tipaniya.The polling was boycotted at half a dozen villages in various districts but the administration managed to convince voters to exercise their franchise later. However, at village Pichhla in Suwasra assembly seat in Mandsaur, the voters remained adamant on boycott and only four votes were polled till 4pm.A woman voter, 58-year-old Genda Bai, died of cardiac arrest while standing in the queue outside polling booth under Sailana area in Ratlam, said chief electoral officer of MP VL Kantha Rao.Part of these eight assembly seats, the 64 assembly constituencies had recorded 77% polling during 2018 assembly polls, added Rao. On poll boycott, Rao clarified the commission made efforts toaddress issues of the voters in advance in case the boycott is announced ahead of the polls by asking the government department concerned to solve the issues of the region.In village Khadki in Khandwa, only eight votes were polled by 4pm.The officer affirmed an FIR was lodged against eight persons including an MP minister for campaigning beyond the permissible time limit in the constituency. “The minister was campaigning with 30 party workers after the campaigning had officially ended,” said Rao.