1-min read

In Last Phone Call, He Said Will Try to Come Home For Holi, Says Slain CRPF Jawan’s Inconsolable Mother

Bablu Santra, a resident of Bauli village in Howrah district, was among the CRPF troopers killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday.

Sujit Nath, Prema Rajaram

Updated:February 15, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Bablu Saran had last visited in family in January and was to come back from duty on March 2.
Kolkata: A pall of gloom has descended over Bauria village in West Bengal after news of the death of CRPF personnel Bablu Santra’s death emerged. Santra, a resident of the village located in Howrah district, was among the CRPF troopers killed in the deadly terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday.

Bablu’s mother Banamali and his wife Mita remain in disbelief at the news of his death even as many of Bauli's residents gather in their house to pay their condolences.

“God what kind of justice is this? I lost my husband at a young age and now I lost my son in a terrorist attack in Kashmir….Yesterday morning he called up and said he will try to come home during Dol Jatra (Holi). It was a normal conversation and I asked him to take care of himself as Kashmir is a disturbed place. I still cannot believe that he is no more,” an inconsolable Banamali told News18.

Bablu Saran

Bablu’s family, including his five siblings and six-year-old-daughter, were to shift to a new house after the 39-year-old was to come back from duty on March 2. Those dreams are now crushed and the family is left grappling with the fact that they will never see him again.

But, their grief is also tempered with anger at the Central government for their “failure” to protect the personnel.

“I want to ask our Prime Minister what step he is going to take against the terrorists. I want to see what steps he will take to ensure the safety of his jawans. He must answer,” said Mita, who fell sick immediately after hearing the news of her husband’s death.

"All I want is that the Government takes the required measures to look after his family,” said Kuntai Rai, a friend of Bablu's for over 15 years.

On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with carrying explosives into a CRPF convoy.

| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
