English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Last Phone Call, He Said Will Try to Come Home For Holi, Says Slain CRPF Jawan’s Inconsolable Mother
Bablu Santra, a resident of Bauli village in Howrah district, was among the CRPF troopers killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday.
Bablu Saran had last visited in family in January and was to come back from duty on March 2.
Loading...
Kolkata: A pall of gloom has descended over Bauria village in West Bengal after news of the death of CRPF personnel Bablu Santra’s death emerged. Santra, a resident of the village located in Howrah district, was among the CRPF troopers killed in the deadly terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday.
Bablu’s mother Banamali and his wife Mita remain in disbelief at the news of his death even as many of Bauli's residents gather in their house to pay their condolences.
“God what kind of justice is this? I lost my husband at a young age and now I lost my son in a terrorist attack in Kashmir….Yesterday morning he called up and said he will try to come home during Dol Jatra (Holi). It was a normal conversation and I asked him to take care of himself as Kashmir is a disturbed place. I still cannot believe that he is no more,” an inconsolable Banamali told News18.
Bablu’s family, including his five siblings and six-year-old-daughter, were to shift to a new house after the 39-year-old was to come back from duty on March 2. Those dreams are now crushed and the family is left grappling with the fact that they will never see him again.
But, their grief is also tempered with anger at the Central government for their “failure” to protect the personnel.
“I want to ask our Prime Minister what step he is going to take against the terrorists. I want to see what steps he will take to ensure the safety of his jawans. He must answer,” said Mita, who fell sick immediately after hearing the news of her husband’s death.
"All I want is that the Government takes the required measures to look after his family,” said Kuntai Rai, a friend of Bablu's for over 15 years.
On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with carrying explosives into a CRPF convoy.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bablu’s mother Banamali and his wife Mita remain in disbelief at the news of his death even as many of Bauli's residents gather in their house to pay their condolences.
“God what kind of justice is this? I lost my husband at a young age and now I lost my son in a terrorist attack in Kashmir….Yesterday morning he called up and said he will try to come home during Dol Jatra (Holi). It was a normal conversation and I asked him to take care of himself as Kashmir is a disturbed place. I still cannot believe that he is no more,” an inconsolable Banamali told News18.
Bablu’s family, including his five siblings and six-year-old-daughter, were to shift to a new house after the 39-year-old was to come back from duty on March 2. Those dreams are now crushed and the family is left grappling with the fact that they will never see him again.
But, their grief is also tempered with anger at the Central government for their “failure” to protect the personnel.
“I want to ask our Prime Minister what step he is going to take against the terrorists. I want to see what steps he will take to ensure the safety of his jawans. He must answer,” said Mita, who fell sick immediately after hearing the news of her husband’s death.
"All I want is that the Government takes the required measures to look after his family,” said Kuntai Rai, a friend of Bablu's for over 15 years.
On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with carrying explosives into a CRPF convoy.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Noida Police Impounds Hundreds of Vehicles Under Operation Checkmate on Valentine's Day
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- 'Fully Fit' Shaw Eyeing Return at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands-on PUBG Mobile Lite in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results