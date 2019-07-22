In Last Three Months, Not a Single Girl Child Was Born in 132 Villages of Uttarakhand

No girl child was born in last three months in as many as 132 villages of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, the sex ratio at birth data reveals even as the Centre continues to aggressively push for its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the official data quotes that 216 children were born in the 132 villages of the district in last three months. However, not a single girl was among the newborns.

Taking stock of the situation, Dr Ashish Chauhan, the District Magistrate said that the areas where the number of girl childbirth is zero or in single digits has been identified. “We are monitoring these areas to find out what is affecting the ratio. A detailed survey and study will be conducted to identify the reason behind it,” ANI quoted him as saying.

An emergency meeting with ASHA workers was also held, after which the vigilance in these areas is set to be increased, and a report over the data is sought by Chauhan.

Social worker Kalpana Thakur alleged that zero girl birth is no coincidence and is clearly indicative of the prevalence of female foeticide.

"No girl child was born for three months in these villages. It cannot be just a coincidence. This clearly indicates female foeticide is taking place in the district. The government and the administration are not doing anything,” she was quoted as saying.