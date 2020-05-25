INDIA

1-MIN READ

In Last Video Message Made Minutes Before Suicide, UP Constable Blames Wife, In-laws

Representative image.

Representative image.

In the video clip, the constable has accused his wife and in-laws of harassing him.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Meerut: The last video recording made by a UP police constable, Vijay Gaur, who committed suicide on May 11, has now surfaced on the social media.

The recording was apparently made minutes before the constable ended his life by hanging. Gaur was posted at the Meerut SSP office.

In the video clip, the constable has accused his wife and in-laws of harassing him. While narrating his ordeal and explaining the reason behind taking the extreme step, he has also accused a police inspector of publicly humiliating him.

According to the video, Gaur was in a troubled marriage, as his wife had pressed harassment charges against him.

Following an altercation, his wife had left for her native place last month. The case was registered at Khatauli Kotwali in Muzaffarnagar where attempts for mediation were going on.


