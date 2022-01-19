In Latest Court Gaffe, Man Shaves, Brushes Before Kerala HC During Hearing

In another bizarre hearing incident, a person was seen either brushing his teeth or shaving, mostly facing the camera, during the course of virtual proceedings of the Kerala High Court.

Following the surge in Covid cases in the state, the Kerala High Court decided to go online through virtual hearing from Monday and the incident happened before Justice V.G Arun.

It appeared that the judge did not notice the incident but a video of the same was shared across social media.

The man, in the video, was seen walking back and forth in a room appears to be a washroom and it appeared that he was either shaving his beard or brushing his teeth.

Even though the judge did not notice it, it was seen by other attendees.

The decision to go virtual was taken by the Administrative Committee of the High Court chaired by Chief Justice S. Manikumar.

For the time being this virtual mode will be there for a month and after that, depending upon the situation, decision regarding its extension will be taken.

Last monthm an advocate of the Madras High Court was suspended from practicing for his alleged ’improper’ behaviour with a woman during the course of the virtual hearing of a case before a single judge. RD Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from here, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said.

The video purportedly showed the lawyer in an intimate posture with a woman, while a judge was hearing a case through video-conferencing on Monday. It went viral.

One of the first such cases was reported from the Rajasthan High Court in April 2020, when a lawyer appeared in his baniyan (vest) to argue a bail matter before Justice SP Sharma via video conferencing. As a result, Justice Sharma directed the High Court Bar Association to urge all advocates to appear in uniform during video-conference hearings.

