In Latest Modus Operandi, Smugglers Use Minors on India-Bangladesh Border to Deliver Consignments

The detention of a minor boy has revealed the latest modus operandi of smugglers from India to Bangladesh who have started employing children for their nefarious activities.

Jawans of the 117 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier of BSF on Tuesday apprehended a 17-year-old with 55 bottles of contraband drug Phensedyl as he was trying to take the consignment from India to Bangladesh.

The cough syrup being smuggled to Bangladesh is used as a substitute for liquor, which is strictly prohibited in the neighbouring country.

At around 9am, the troops of Border Out Post Rajanagar, 117 Battalion, succeeded in apprehending the minor who revealed that he had taken the bottles from a 22-year-old named Huru Mandal of Charrajapur Gonapara village and was about to hand it over to Akash Shaikh, 38, a resident of Bangladesh. The minor added that he was to be paid Rs 1,000 for the work.

The apprehended boy and the seized goods have been handed over to the Raninagar police station for further legal action.

KS Mehta, Commanding Officer of BSF’s 117 Battalion, expressed satisfaction over the alertness of the troops and said they were fully determined and committed to prevent cross-border crimes and smuggling.

In the first few weeks of 2022, the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF had seized about 1,000 bottles of Phensedyl in the border areas. A bottle costs about ₹200 in India and the moment it crosses the border, the price goes up to thousands.

