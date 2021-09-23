In-laws Kill 21-Year-Old Woman Over Dowry in Bihar’s Nawada

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her in-laws after her parents failed to meet the dowry demands in Bihar’s Nawada on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Bihar Police, the woman’s parents have lodged a complaint with the Kashichak police station alleging that their daughter was murdered by her in-laws for dowry.

A senior officer of the Kashichak police station said, “We have lodged an FIR against the woman’s in-laws including her husband, his brother and parents under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Dowry Act.”

“The victim’s parents in their complaint have mentioned that they had got their daughter Shivani married to one Keshav Kumar of Subhanpur village around 18 months ago. For the past few months their daughter’s in-laws used to call her parents and demand dowry,” added the officer.

The officer further added that the victim’s parents told the police that several times the victim had called and informed them about the mental and physical torture she was facing for not meeting the dowry demands.

“The victim’s father in his complaint has mentioned that Shivani’s in-laws were demanding a four wheeler since the last few weeks and wanted it at their residence on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja,” added the officer.

The officer further added that the day Shivani’s body was found hanging from her room, her in-laws told the police that she had committed suicide. “The husband of the victim and the in-laws absconded soon after Shivani’s parents lodged a complaint against them,” added the officer.

The victim’s father, talking to the media said, “My daughter called me and said that she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws. Shivani’s in-laws had been frequently calling me demanding a four wheeler for the last few weeks. They had also warned me of dire consequences when I had told them that I will not be able to fulfill their demands.”

The deceased woman was cremated late on Wednesday night in presence of senior police officers.

