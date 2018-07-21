English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In-Laws of Delhi Flight Attendant Who Killed Herself Seek to Skip Joining Probe
Anissia Batra (39) allegedly jumped off the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on July 14. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on charges of dowry death on Monday.
Anissia Batra with her husband Mayank Singhvi in February 2016.
New Delhi: The in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last week, sought exemption from joining the probe on health grounds, police said.
Batra (39) allegedly jumped off the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on July 14. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on charges of dowry death on Monday.
Mayank's parents were called for questioning today, but they did not join the probe, the police said.
"In the case, a request letter from them was received through their counsel requesting exemption for three days on health grounds.
"A notice will be again issued to them to join investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.
Another officer said that they will be issued a notice to join investigation on Monday. "If they fail to turn up, we will request the court to issue non-bailable warrants against them," he said.
A family friend of the deceased demanded the arrest of Mayank's parents. Anissia's parents have alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.
Also Watch
Batra (39) allegedly jumped off the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on July 14. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on charges of dowry death on Monday.
Mayank's parents were called for questioning today, but they did not join the probe, the police said.
"In the case, a request letter from them was received through their counsel requesting exemption for three days on health grounds.
"A notice will be again issued to them to join investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.
Another officer said that they will be issued a notice to join investigation on Monday. "If they fail to turn up, we will request the court to issue non-bailable warrants against them," he said.
A family friend of the deceased demanded the arrest of Mayank's parents. Anissia's parents have alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- UAE Driving Licence Now Valid in Over 50 Countries, India Not on the List
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...