1-min read

In-Laws of Delhi Flight Attendant Who Killed Herself Seek to Skip Joining Probe

Anissia Batra (39) allegedly jumped off the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on July 14. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on charges of dowry death on Monday.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2018, 9:57 PM IST
Anissia Batra with her husband Mayank Singhvi in February 2016.
New Delhi: The in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last week, sought exemption from joining the probe on health grounds, police said.

Batra (39) allegedly jumped off the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on July 14. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on charges of dowry death on Monday.

Mayank's parents were called for questioning today, but they did not join the probe, the police said.

"In the case, a request letter from them was received through their counsel requesting exemption for three days on health grounds.

"A notice will be again issued to them to join investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.

Another officer said that they will be issued a notice to join investigation on Monday. "If they fail to turn up, we will request the court to issue non-bailable warrants against them," he said.

A family friend of the deceased demanded the arrest of Mayank's parents. Anissia's parents have alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
