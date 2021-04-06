In Less Than 1 Week, Containment Zones in Capital Grow From 2k to 3k, South Delhi Takes Biggest Hit

As the national capital registered 3,538 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, the number of containment zones went from 2,000 to 3,000 in less than a week.

According to a report in Times of India, out of the 3,090 containment zones in Delhi, 2,701 are active zones, with 25.5% of these located in South District. The South District has the maximum number of active zones among the 11 districts in the capital. North and West districts are a second and third in the list with 377 and 301 containment zones, respectively.

The total number of active cases in the city is 14,589 and the rate of infection has crossed 5 per cent The positivity rate in Delhi climbed to 5.54 per cent.

In view of the surge, the Delhi government is planning to impose night curfew, official sources said on Monday. “A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am,” a senior government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. “As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation,” the chief minister had said in a press briefing.

However, CNN News 18 on Monday morning found the Covid norms laid down by the health ministry being blatantly violated.

Most people including the buyers, vendors, and wholesalers were seen without masks and many immediately took out masks fearing they might be on the camera. None of the visitors or the sellers were seen following social distancing norms either. To make things worse, no inspection by the local police was being done to contain the spread of the virus.