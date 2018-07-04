In Less Than 10 days, Third Minor Girl Gangraped in Madhya Pradesh

As Madhya Pradesh continues to grapple with Mandsaur and Satna rape cases, another case has surfaced in Sagar district.This time, a 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by four men from near her school in village Kachhiyajaitpur on Wednesday morning, the police said. The three of the four accused are minors, the police added.The four men, aided by a woman, dumped the girl back near the school. A passer-by then spotted her and informed the family which had been looking for their daughter since morning.The girl was rushed to a hospital and her statement was recorded by the police. Her condition was stated to be stable.The five accused, including the woman who is also the mother of one of the accused, were arrested later.The girl’s family alleged delay in police action and the treatment at hospital. The police denied the allegations. “As we got the information from the family, we nabbed the accused by noon,” said Satyendra Shukla, Superintend of Police, Sagar.