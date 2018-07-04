English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Less Than 10 days, Third Minor Girl Gangraped in Madhya Pradesh
The four men, aided by a woman, dumped the girl back near the school. A passer-by then spotted her and informed the family which had been looking for their daughter since morning.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Sagar: As Madhya Pradesh continues to grapple with Mandsaur and Satna rape cases, another case has surfaced in Sagar district.
This time, a 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by four men from near her school in village Kachhiyajaitpur on Wednesday morning, the police said. The three of the four accused are minors, the police added.
The four men, aided by a woman, dumped the girl back near the school. A passer-by then spotted her and informed the family which had been looking for their daughter since morning.
The girl was rushed to a hospital and her statement was recorded by the police. Her condition was stated to be stable.
The five accused, including the woman who is also the mother of one of the accused, were arrested later.
The girl’s family alleged delay in police action and the treatment at hospital. The police denied the allegations. “As we got the information from the family, we nabbed the accused by noon,” said Satyendra Shukla, Superintend of Police, Sagar.
Also Watch
This time, a 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by four men from near her school in village Kachhiyajaitpur on Wednesday morning, the police said. The three of the four accused are minors, the police added.
The four men, aided by a woman, dumped the girl back near the school. A passer-by then spotted her and informed the family which had been looking for their daughter since morning.
The girl was rushed to a hospital and her statement was recorded by the police. Her condition was stated to be stable.
The five accused, including the woman who is also the mother of one of the accused, were arrested later.
The girl’s family alleged delay in police action and the treatment at hospital. The police denied the allegations. “As we got the information from the family, we nabbed the accused by noon,” said Satyendra Shukla, Superintend of Police, Sagar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh & Gauri As Newly Wedded Couple Proves Suhana is Spitting Image of Her Mom
- Volvo XC40 SUV Launched in India for Rs 39.9 Lakh, Competes Against BMW X1, Audi Q3
- Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
- This Photo of Priyanka Chopra Holding Hands With Salman's Nephew Ahil in New York Goes Viral
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter