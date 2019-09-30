In Less than 24 Hours, Delhi Sees Two Encounters and Arrest of Five Sharpshooters of Dreaded Gang

New Delhi: In less than 24 hours, the national capital witnessed two encounters in which as many as five sharpshooters of a gang were arrested.

Sources said after south west Delhi police received a tip-off that four members of a gang were planning to commit some crime in the Dwarka area, a team was formed to nab them.

“We knew they are trigger-happy people and would open fire at the police team when confronted. They were cornered in the Roshanara area. When police asked them to surrender, they opened fire in a bid to flee from the crime scene. Soon a counter attack was launched and the cross-firing continued for 15 minutes,” said the source.

All the four gang members, identified as Gulshan, Amit Guliya, Anil and Balu, were arrested. All of them have been involved in cases of Arms Act, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, murder and kidnapping.

The four men were sharpshooters of the Nandu gang that has created terror in the certain parts of the capital. A case has been lodged at the local police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “They will be produced before the Dwarka court on Tuesday. We will seek their remand to know more about the gang and its members,” the source added.

Early on Tuesday, another gun battle took place in which the special cell of Delhi Police arrested one Kapil Sangwan, a sharpshooter of the same gang. He was in a two-wheeler and was on his way to commit a robbery when the police team asked him to stop. He, however, fired at them and tried to run away.

When the team chased him, Kapil again opened fire. He was then injured in his leg in a gunshot fired by one of the police officers. He was arrested and a case was filed against him.

