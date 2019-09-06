Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In Letter to Centre, MP CM Kamal Nath Accuses Gujarat Govt of Violating Schedule to Fill Sardar Sarovar Dam

Kamal Nath in the letter addressed to the Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged the Centre to call an urgent meeting of the Narmada Control Authority to discuss the issue at the earliest.

Angana Chakrabarti | PTI@AnganaCk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Letter to Centre, MP CM Kamal Nath Accuses Gujarat Govt of Violating Schedule to Fill Sardar Sarovar Dam
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Loading...

Bhopal: Accusing the Gujarat government of violating the schedule of filling the Sardar Sarovar dam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged the Centre to intervene in the matter.

Nath has written a letter to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging him to call an urgent meeting of the Narmada Control Authority to discuss the issue at the earliest, an official at Madhya Pradesh public relations department said.

"In this letter, the MP CM said that according to the schedule, Sardar Sarovar reservoir was to be filled up to 134 metres height by August 31, 2019. The reservoir was to be filled up to just 135 metres during the month of September and by October 15, 2019, the reservoir was to be filled to the final level of 138.68 metres," the official said.

Nath further stated that by 12 pm on September 4, the reservoir had been filled up to 135.47 metres.

"It is clear from this that the schedule provided by the Narmada Control Authority has been violated, which was issued by the authority on May 10, 2019," the letter said. He said that it is also unclear whether measures of dam safety have been adhered to.

"It is inexplicable on the part of Narmada Control Authority which has remained inactive. The Narmada Control Authority is expected to take action on its own in this regard," the chief minister wrote in the letter.

Nath said that filling of the Sardar Sarovar dam is required to be regulated according to the schedule as was agreed upon. He said the Gujarat government should be directed to follow the prescribed schedule as issued by the Narmada Control Authority letter dated May 10, 2019.

The chief minister wrote that the issue is of utmost importance for Madhya Pradesh as relief and rehabilitation works are underway on a massive scale in the affected areas of Sardar Sarovar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram