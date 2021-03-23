In Letter to Imran Khan, PM Modi Calls for 'Atmosphere of Trust, Devoid of Terror and Hostility'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on Tuesday said an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is better for ‘cordial’ relations between India and Pakistan.

In a letter, PM Modi extended greetings on the occasion of National Day of Pakistan. “As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” the letter read.

Referring to the Covid-19 crisis as a “difficult time for humanity,” PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan for “dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

(Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.)

There have been indications of positive movement in ties between India and Pakistan. Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, a delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission. It is the first such dialogue in over two-and-a-half years.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India desires good neighbourly ties with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally but added that any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere. He said the onus is on Islamabad to create such an atmosphere.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories in 2019.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 1940 when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of India. It is learnt that a separate message was sent by President Ram Nath Kovind to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.

(With PTI inputs)