Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In Letter to Rohtak Police, 'JeM' Threatens to Bomb Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru Railway Stations

The letter states that the JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar on October 8.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Letter to Rohtak Police, 'JeM' Threatens to Bomb Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru Railway Stations
Image for representation.
Loading...

Chandigarh: A letter purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has threatened of bomb attacks at several railway stations, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

The letter written in Hindi was sent by ordinary mail to the railway police in Rohtak, an official of the Rohtak police said. He said the letter is signed by one Masood Ahmed and was received on Saturday.

The letter states that the JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar on October 8. Police said investigations are underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram