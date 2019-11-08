Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In Limbo Since Scrapping of Article 370, India and Pakistan Look to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties

It has been indicated that there is a realisation that one needs 'diplomats to address the challenges in the relationship', said a source.

Maha Siddiqui | CNN-News18

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Limbo Since Scrapping of Article 370, India and Pakistan Look to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties
Representative Image.

New Delhi: As India and Pakistan get set to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor, it appears the two countries are also simultaneously getting ready to ask their high commissioners to take charge too in Islamabad and New Delhi.

Sources have told News18 that both sides have been engaging in back-channel talks for some time to allow for full diplomatic ties to be restored. Pakistan had chosen to downgrade diplomatic ties with India after the government scrapped Article 370 on August 5.

It has been indicated that there is a realisation that one needs "diplomats to address the challenges in the relationship”, said a source.

On August 7, Pakistan summarily announced a series of measures in what it said was a response to India's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370. This included Pakistan asking India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to leave Islamabad. They also announced that Pakistan High Commissioner designate Moin Ul Haq too would not take charge in New Delhi.

It is also significant that despite the tension between the two sides that started in February after India's Balakot air strikes to annihilate a JeM terror camp and Pakistan's subsequent move to target Indian military installations, the work on Kartarpur Corridor continued seamlessly. Even after the friction post August 5, both sides didn't go back on the commitment to operationalise the corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram