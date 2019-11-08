In Limbo Since Scrapping of Article 370, India and Pakistan Look to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties

New Delhi: As India and Pakistan get set to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor, it appears the two countries are also simultaneously getting ready to ask their high commissioners to take charge too in Islamabad and New Delhi.

Sources have told News18 that both sides have been engaging in back-channel talks for some time to allow for full diplomatic ties to be restored. Pakistan had chosen to downgrade diplomatic ties with India after the government scrapped Article 370 on August 5.

It has been indicated that there is a realisation that one needs "diplomats to address the challenges in the relationship”, said a source.

On August 7, Pakistan summarily announced a series of measures in what it said was a response to India's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370. This included Pakistan asking India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to leave Islamabad. They also announced that Pakistan High Commissioner designate Moin Ul Haq too would not take charge in New Delhi.

It is also significant that despite the tension between the two sides that started in February after India's Balakot air strikes to annihilate a JeM terror camp and Pakistan's subsequent move to target Indian military installations, the work on Kartarpur Corridor continued seamlessly. Even after the friction post August 5, both sides didn't go back on the commitment to operationalise the corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

