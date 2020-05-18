INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

In Lockdown 4.0, States Can Curb Eased Rules But Cannot Dilute Restrictions

Soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, the village was quick to enforce social distancing norms, regulating entry of outsiders and making locals aware about safety norms to tackle the threat of coronavirus. (News18)

Soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, the village was quick to enforce social distancing norms, regulating entry of outsiders and making locals aware about safety norms to tackle the threat of coronavirus. (News18)

Under the new guidelines, states/Union Territories (UTs) will now categorise Red, Green and Orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: In the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown that begins from Monday, the states and Union territories will not be able to dilute restrictions. However, they can restrict activities that have been allowed in certain areas under widespread relaxations introduced by the Centre.

"I would like to reiterate again that states/Union Territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by the MHA," warned Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to all chief secretaries. However, he added that "based on their assessment", the states and Union territories may prohibit activities in certain areas.

He also attached the letter written by Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan where she reminded the things that need to be kept in mind while determining zones.

"Under the new guidelines, states/Union Territories (UTs) will now categorise Red, Green and Orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry," said the MHA on Sunday.

Inside the "red" and "orange" zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration and local urban bodies with technical inputs at the local level and by taking into consideration the health ministry guidelines.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and no movement of persons will be allowed across the zones, except for medical emergencies and maintaining the supply of essential goods and services, the letter said.

It added that the zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation or municipality or for that matter even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, which will be decided by states and UTs. This has been a long standing demand which was vociferously put forward by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other CMs.

In the attached letter of Sudan, she cited a graph that says that total active cases of more than 200 in an area should be considered as "critical" as well as more than 15 active cases per lakh individuals. She even said that whenever fatality rate is more than 6 per cent or confirmation rate of positive cases are more than 6 per cent, states and union territories should consider the situation as "critical".

Bhalla, in his letter, also highlighted that while new exemptions like inter-state travel are given and more power are transferred in the hands of the states and UT administrations, there has been absolutely no change when it comes to dealing with containment zones.

The home secretary said a limited number of activities will continue to remain prohibited throughout the country. However, only essential activities shall be allowed in the COVID-19 containment zones, as mentioned earlier.

The lockdown announced by the prime minister came into effect on March 25 for 21 days initially. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. On Monday, the lockdown was extended till May 31.

(with IANS inputs)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading