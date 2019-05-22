English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Mumbai North and Bangalore North See Highest Transgender Turnout
Mumbai and Bengaluru constituencies otherwise saw low voter turnouts. The turnout in Bangalore North was only 54.66 per cent.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat with 167 votes saw highest turnout of transgenders as the voters listed in "other" category continue to be low all across the country, according to the preliminary data in Election Commission's Voter turnout app.
In most of the constituencies, the number of votes polled by transgenders was nil or below 10 with exceptions in big cities.
Bangalore North had the second highest turnout in "other" segment with 105 votes followed by 72 in Kalyan, 71 in Puducherry, 64 in Tiruchirapalli and 55 in Chennai Central, according to the voters turn out figure till phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections, according to the EC app.
Mumbai and Bengaluru constituencies otherwise saw low voter turnouts. The turnout in Bangalore North was only 54.66 per cent.
Among smaller cities where transgender turnout was in double digits include Nandyal (71) and Kadapa (68) in Andhra Pradesh, Bhopal (66) in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur (33) in Chhattisgarh, Anand (30) in Gujarat and Haridwar (22) in Uttarakhand.
Enrolling transgenders in the "other" category is a recent phenomenon but very few people have come out to register.
Only 38,325 voters are listed in the others category across the country. Karnataka alone has over 4,000 other voters while the number is over 1,800 in Maharashtra and 660 in Delhi.
The transgenders form a minuscule component of 900 million strong Indian electorate.
According to 2011 census, India's transgender population stands at 4.9 lakh.
In the national capital, the highest 46 votes were polled in Chandni Chowk in other category.
In most of the constituencies, the number of votes polled by transgenders was nil or below 10 with exceptions in big cities.
Bangalore North had the second highest turnout in "other" segment with 105 votes followed by 72 in Kalyan, 71 in Puducherry, 64 in Tiruchirapalli and 55 in Chennai Central, according to the voters turn out figure till phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections, according to the EC app.
Mumbai and Bengaluru constituencies otherwise saw low voter turnouts. The turnout in Bangalore North was only 54.66 per cent.
Among smaller cities where transgender turnout was in double digits include Nandyal (71) and Kadapa (68) in Andhra Pradesh, Bhopal (66) in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur (33) in Chhattisgarh, Anand (30) in Gujarat and Haridwar (22) in Uttarakhand.
Enrolling transgenders in the "other" category is a recent phenomenon but very few people have come out to register.
Only 38,325 voters are listed in the others category across the country. Karnataka alone has over 4,000 other voters while the number is over 1,800 in Maharashtra and 660 in Delhi.
The transgenders form a minuscule component of 900 million strong Indian electorate.
According to 2011 census, India's transgender population stands at 4.9 lakh.
In the national capital, the highest 46 votes were polled in Chandni Chowk in other category.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results