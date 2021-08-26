In Madhya Pradesh, Class 12 Student Gangraped by 3 Friends, All at Large

A class 12 student was allegedly gang-raped by her friends after spiking her cold drink with sedatives in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 18-year-old girl, along with four friends including a girl, went on a picnic to Mandav. One of her friends offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives. “Once she fell unconscious she was taken to a secluded room in Scheme-78 under Lasudia police station jurisdiction and gang-raped.”

“The survivor, after gaining consciousness and realising the situation, escaped from the crime scene. The girl borrowed a phone from a passerby and informed her parents,” said police.

A police officer deployed at the Lasudia police station told the media that the 18-year-old girl and her parents lodged a complaint against four of her friends, who accompanied her to Mandav.

Indore superintendent of police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said, “An FIR has been registered under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against four people, including a girl.”

The accused have been identified as Ritesh, Ashish and Nipul. “The girl mentioned in the complaint is probably minor,” said a senior police officer at Lasudia police station.

According to the SP, two of the accused are from different states and at large now. “Several teams have been formed to nab all the perpetrators at the earliest,” said Bagri to the media.

The survivor’s parents, talking to the media, said, “Our daughter called us and informed us about the incident. On learning about the incident we rushed to the location she mentioned and registered a case against four. We want the law to take stringent action against all the accused.”

One of the survivor’s relatives said, “The girl told us that the girl accompanying was her friend. One of her perpetrators is the girl’s boyfriend and the other two were his friends.”

