In Madhya Pradesh, Only 14 Districts Have CT Scan Machines, Govt Tells HC

In an affidavit submitted to the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the State government has submitted a surprising reply mentioning that only 14 districts in the State have government-owned CT scan machines and over 95 oxygen ventilators still are gathering dust in storerooms.

In the affidavit, the MP government said that out of 52 districts, only 14 have oxygen ventilators. The affidavit also admitted that around 95 ventilators received under PM Cares Fund are still inside storerooms and are yet to be installed in hospitals concerned in districts.

The HC is hearing a PIL based on Suo Motu cognizance.

Naman Nagrath, who is the amicus curiae in the case, told News18 that the reply from the State government claimed that ventilators are yet to be installed in hospitals even in cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Amid this massive pandemic, these ventilators could have saved hundreds of lives in the second wave of the pandemic but they are actually in storerooms, said Nagrath expressing surprise over the reply.

He added that offering basic amenities like healthcare is the duty of any government, and claimed that CT scan machines aren’t that costly and on ventilators, it could be a reason that state government doesn’t have trained staff to operate them.

Even if the third wave doesn’t materialise, the State government should be prepared to deal with any eventuality, he said, adding the HC offered no ruling on this and could deliver a verdict in the next hearing as it’s a crucial matter of public health.

Covid-19 treatment charges fixed

Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients would no longer be able to overcharge patients as Madhya Pradesh High Court has approved a treatment rate list submitted by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government but also has sanctioned its implementation from June 1.

The decision came at Jabalpur principal bench of the high court in a daylong hearing on the hearing of a petition on which the HC had taken Suo Motu cognizance.

Among other things, charges for the general ward won’t exceed Rs 5,000 a day, will be up to Rs 10,000 for ICU and not more than Rs 17,000 daily for rooms with ventilators. Charges include doctor’s consultation fee, nursing fee, PPE kit and so on.

(With inputs from Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

